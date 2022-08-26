Lauderhill Weather Update, India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s IND vs WI match

Team India will be determined to end their tour of West Indies on a positive note as they take on the Caribbean opponents in the final T20I on Sunday. The fifth and final T20I of the series is slated to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. The two teams have faced each other at this venue on three occasions in the shortest format of the game.

ODI and T20I series against West Indies helped Team India in becoming a stronger unit. This will indeed motivate the Men in Blue ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia.

The most significant takeaway for Team India from the ODI series has surely been Shubman Gill’s terrific batting. He won the Man of the Series award and established himself as a backup option for the opener’s slot in ODIs. The side clean swept West Indies in the three-match ODI series.

The T20I series against West Indies offered Suryakumar Yadav the perfect launchpad to portray himself as an opening batter. Surya failed to do anything noteworthy in the first two games but a brilliant match-winning knock in third T20I proved his adaptability and the finesse to open the innings. Surya superb batting as an opener will be a huge relief for Indian team management ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In the bowling unit, young India pacer Arshdeep Singh proved his mettle with his fine wicket-taking ability and impeccable line and length.

Weather report

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Sunday. Rain is likely to play spoilsport during the India vs West Indies fifth T20I as there are 42 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 33 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 68 per cent.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

