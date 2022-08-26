'Laughter, Camera, Games and More...': Rohit Sharma & Co Have Fun at Pre-tournament Photoshoot - WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s India have hit the training ground as they gear up for their campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. The tournament gets underway on Saturday while the Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game on August 28.

India will enter the contest on the back of a great run in their previous overseas tours in which they had defeated England 2-1 in a 3-match T20I series and hammered the West Indies 4-1 in 5 T20Is. After a few days of rest, a full-strength squad has gathered in the UAE to defend the title.

It’s going to be Rohit Sharma’s first Asia Cup tournament as India’s full-time captain. Back in 2018, he took responsibility in the absence of Virat Kohli and lead the team to victory. With a new bunch of players, the skipper will be determined to win the trophy and stamp their authority, especially when a T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year.

But before the action begins, the Men in Blue had a fun session in front of the camera. Rohit and his boys marked their presence in the tournament’s headshots session and as usual, had a great time off the field. Besides the Indian skipper, the likes of Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Could also be seen posing for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav indulged in a foosball session while Ashwin and Karthik could be seen giving high fives to each other. The video of the shoot was shared on the official Twitter handle of the BCCI.

“Laughter, camera, some games and more…. Behind the scenes from #TeamIndia’s headshots session ahead of #AsiaCup2022,” the caption of the video read.

The game against Pakistan on Sunday will mark Kohli’s 100th T20 international and a chance for the batting great to emerge from his prolonged slump before the World Cup. He has been under fire for his massive slump.

The ace Indian batter hasn’t scored a century across formats since November 2019 and questions are being raised over his place in the shortest format now.

