Lauren Agenbag Becomes First Woman to Officiate in South African First Class Cricket
Twenty-three year old South African Lauren Agenbag, after becoming the first ever woman to officiate in a T20 between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Cape Town earlier in February became the first female to officiate in a men’s first class game last week between Central Gauten Lions and Boland.
Lauren Agenbag Becomes First Woman to Officiate in South African First Class Cricket
Twenty-three year old South African Lauren Agenbag, after becoming the first ever woman to officiate in a T20 between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Cape Town earlier in February became the first female to officiate in a men’s first class game last week between Central Gauten Lions and Boland.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Former Batsman Gus Logie Appointed Interim Coach of West Indies Women's Team
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
England Fast Bowler Jenny Gunn Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
NIG v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
PNG v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019
HK v CANAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings