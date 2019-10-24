Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 26: HK VS JER

live
HK HK
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 28: UAE VS NIG

upcoming
UAE UAE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 27: NED VS PNG

upcoming
NED NED
PNG PNG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 29: CAN VS HK

upcoming
CAN CAN
HK HK

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Lauren Agenbag Becomes First Woman to Officiate in South African First Class Cricket

Twenty-three year old South African Lauren Agenbag, after becoming the first ever woman to officiate in a T20 between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Cape Town earlier in February became the first female to officiate in a men’s first class game last week between Central Gauten Lions and Boland.

Cricketnext Staff |October 24, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Lauren Agenbag Becomes First Woman to Officiate in South African First Class Cricket

Twenty-three year old South African Lauren Agenbag, after becoming the first ever woman to officiate in a T20 between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Cape Town earlier in February became the first female to officiate in a men’s first class game last week between Central Gauten Lions and Boland.

Agenbag has made swift strides in the world of cricket umpiring in a relatively short span of time, and was also included in ICC's all-female panel at the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Final and play-offs last month.

“Lauren has become a standard-bearer for women’s umpiring in South Africa,” CSA’s Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl said on Tuesday. “She has shown that there is no limit to what can be achieved with the required dedication and determination to live one’s personal dreams.

“I am sure she will inspire others to follow the path she has set.”

agenbaglauren agenbagSouth Africawoman umpire

Related stories

Former Batsman Gus Logie Appointed Interim Coach of West Indies Women's Team
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 10:13 AM IST

Former Batsman Gus Logie Appointed Interim Coach of West Indies Women's Team

England Fast Bowler Jenny Gunn Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 9:42 AM IST

England Fast Bowler Jenny Gunn Announces Retirement

Smriti Mandhana Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 3:37 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

NIG v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

PNG v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019

HK v CAN
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more