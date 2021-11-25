Lawsuit Filed Against Pakistan Cricket Team for Hoisting National Flag During Net Session

A lawsuit has been filed in Dhaka against the Pakistan cricket team as they had hoisted their national flag while practicing in Mirpur. The lawsuit has been filed against the full squad naming the 21 players including skipper Babar Azam. The team’s decision to hoist its national flag in the Mirpur ground during a practice session had created a huge controversy with many Bangladeshi fans taking the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation’s independence.

“Different countries have come to Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played but neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground. But why did do that… What does it indicate? one of the fans wrote on his Facebook account. Traditionally during international or bilateral matches, the national flags of the participating countries are hoisted during the games across the world.

But the BCB imposed a restriction on carrying foreign flags by spectators in 2014, a decision which was later withdrawn following widespread criticism. Later the team manager Imrahim Badizi went into damage control mode and said they started the practice of planting the national flag during practice sessions since the last past two months. “(Pakistan) coach Saqlain Mushtaq launched the practice to boost the team’s morale,” visiting team manager Ibrahim Badizi told the BBC Bangla Service.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the three match T20I series with former cricketers slamming the kind of pitch dished out. Former cricketer Shahid Afridi even slammed the Board to do some soul searching.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here