Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Laxman Didn’t Know What to do Against Asif in 2006 Karachi Test: Shoaib Akhtar

Back in the year 2006, Irfan Pathan picked up a hattrick against Pakistan in the first over of the Karachi Test. The left-arm fast bowler had dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf, to give a big jolt to the Pakistanis.

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Laxman Didn’t Know What to do Against Asif in 2006 Karachi Test: Shoaib Akhtar

Back in the year 2006, Irfan Pathan picked up a hattrick against Pakistan in the first over of the Karachi Test. The left-arm fast bowler had dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf, to give a big jolt to the Pakistanis.

But Pathan's efforts went in vain as India eventually lost the match.

In that match, one more bowler wreaked havoc, and that was Pakistan's Mohammad Asif. In both the innings of the match, Asif accounted for VVS Laxman's wicket.

Speaking in an ESPNCricinfo videocast, Sanjay Manjrekar asked Akhtar, “Did you acquire accuracy from practice or you always had it?”

Akhtar replied, “This is a talent that you are usually born with, either you have bowling sense or not. For example Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Asif. If these two bowlers had gone on to play for a longer period of time, they could bowl all kinds of deliveries.

“The world has seen me bowl. If you want to see the art of bowling, just observe Mohammad Asif - that is what you call bowling. VVS Laxman was frustrated in Karachi (2006) because he didn’t know what to do. He couldn’t figure out the deliveries that were being bowled to him,” he said.

“Same was the case with AB de Villiers. So the art of bowling is also a talent. There is a lot of bowlers in the world who come in and run in bowl and they are done. You can practise and get accurate with your bowling, but not smartness,” he further said.

India vs PakistanKarachi Testmohammad asifShoaib Akhtarvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more