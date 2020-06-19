Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Laxman Pays Tribute to Father Filling Potholes Since Losing Son

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday paid tribute to a Mumbai man, who has been filling potholes in the city ever since losing his son in a road accident which was caused by a pothole.

IANS |June 19, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Laxman Pays Tribute to Father Filling Potholes Since Losing Son

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday paid tribute to a Mumbai man, who has been filling potholes in the city ever since losing his son in a road accident which was caused by a pothole.

In 2015, a vegetable vendor named Dadarao Bilhore lost his 16-year-old son when he met with an accident because of a pothole on a road in India's business capital. Shattered by the death of his only son, Bilhore took upon the onus to fill every pothole he could upon himself and is continuing to do the same.

Wasim Jaffer and Murali Kartik Didn't Play for India as Much as They Should Have: VVS Laxmam

"Dadarao Bilhore has been filling potholes in Mumbai ever since he lost his 16 year old son to an accident caused by a pothole," said Laxman in a tweet.

"Even as the grief was tearing him apart, armed with broken paver blocks, gravel, stones and shovel, he started filling every pothole he witnessed. No words," he added.

Laxman has been sharing stories of strength on his social media handles and has been urging people to spread positivity.

On June 4, he had shared a story about a 99-year-old woman who has been packing food for migrant workers in Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's so heartwarming and inspiring to watch 99 year old Amma pack food for migrant workers in Mumbai. Such acts of kindness and generosity just increase our belief in the love and care that we are all capable of giving each other. Humble pranams to the wonderful lady."

