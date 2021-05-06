- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Laxmi Ratan Shukla Donates IPL Commentary Earnings Towards Covid-19 Relief
Shukla, who played three ODIs and 137 first-class matches, was part of the Bengali commentary team during the just-concluded tournament
- IANS
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 7:02 PM IST
Former India and Bengal allrounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has donated his earnings from commentary stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Covid-19 relief.
“Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND”, he tweeted
Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly Donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation ,from my end for my people🙏WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS
— Laxmi Ratan Shukla (@Lshukla6) May 6, 2021
Shukla, who played three ODIs and 137 first-class matches, was part of the Bengali commentary team during the just-concluded tournament.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian cricketer Pat Cummins had donated $50,000 to Covid-19 relief.
The Aussie speedster had donated to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.
Following Cummins’s decision, former Aussie speedster Brett Lee, who was commentating during the IPL donated one bitcoin (Rs 41 lakh) to Covid-19 relief.
Cricket Australia as well as Estonian cricket body also contributed to the cause.
