LBG vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 03, 12:00 am IST

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Leatherback Giants and Cocrico Cavaliers: In the 12th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, we have Leatherback Giants playing against Cocrico Cavaliers at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday. Both the teams will be low on confidence as they are coming after scoring a defeat in their last match.

Leatherback Giants have picked up the pace after a poor start in the tournament. They lost their first two games against Blue Devils and Steelpan Strikers. Following two losses, the team made amends and won their next two consecutive games against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers and Soca Kings by nine and seven wickets.

The skipper Nicholas Pooran and batter Kamil Pooran are in sublime form for the team in the tournament.

Cocrico Cavaliers are struggling in the T10 Championship. They are finding it difficult to adjust to the format. Cavaliers have lost three from their four games to occupy the second-last place in the standings. Cavaliers are on a two-match losing streak. The batters need to put a fine show on Thursday to ensure a comeback for their franchise.

Ahead of the match between Leatherback Giants and Cocrico Cavaliers; here is everything you need to know:

LBG vs CCL Telecast

Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers game will not be telecast in India.

LBG vs CCL Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBG vs CCL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:00 am IST on March 3, Thursday.

LBG vs CCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Vice-Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for LBG vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shaquille Allick, Kamil Pooran, Stephan Soloman, Yannick Cariah

All-rounders: Christopher Vincent, Anderson Mahase

Bowlers: Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett, Philton Williams, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

LBG vs CCL Probable XIs:

Leatherback Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Daron Cruickshank, Stephan Soloman, Kamil Pooran, Shatrughan Rambaran, Vishan Jagessar, Namir Suepaul, Sion Hackett, Justin Joseph, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent

Cocrico Cavaliers: Denesh Ramdin, Saiba Batoosingh, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Alexis, Shaquille Allick, Hakeem Mitchell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Dexter Sween, Yannick Cariah, Anderson Mahase

