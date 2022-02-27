LBG vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, February 27, 8:00 pm IST

LBG vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Leatherback Giants and Steelpan Strikers: In the fourth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Leatherback Giants will face Steelpan Strikers. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 8:00 pm IST on February 27, Sunday. Both teams will be well versed with the playing conditions and behavior of the pitch as they will be playing their second match on Sunday.

Leatherback Giants have picked up a decent squad for the tournament. The team will have high hopes from wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. The keeper was in exceptional form during the just-concluded T20I series against India. Pooran is expected to continue his exploits in the T10 tournament as well.

Speaking of Steelpan Strikers, they are a batting-heavy side for the T10 Championship. Evin Lewis, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Kirstan Kallicharan, and Imran Khan are a few notable batters in the Strikers camp.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Leatherback Giants and Steelpan Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

LBG vs SPK Telecast

Leatherback Giants vs Steelpan Strikers game will not be telecast in India

LBG vs SPK Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBG vs SPK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 8:00 pm IST on February 27, Sunday.

LBG vs SPK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain - Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for LBG vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Evin Lewis, Iraq Thomas, Kirstan Kallicharan, Imran Khan, Kamil Pooran

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Christopher Vincent

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Stephan Solomon, Namir Suepaul

LBG vs SPK Probable XIs:

Leatherback Giants: Amir Jangoo, Iraq Thomas, Nicholas Pooran, Kamil Pooran, Mario Belcan, Vishan Jagessar, Sion Hackett, Namir Suepaul, Stephan Solomon, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent

Steelpan Strikers: Adrian Sehzad Ali, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Imran Khan, Jahron Alfred, Akeal Hosein, Stephon Ramdial, Ancil Nedd, Mark Deyal, Uthman Muhammad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here