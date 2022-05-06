LBR vs IDX Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 , May 7, 12 AM IST

LBR vs IDX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Laborie Bay Royals and Invictus Desruisseaux: Laborie Bay Royals and Invictus Desruisseaux will be eager to get off to a promising start in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 as they will play against each other on Saturday. The game will kick off at 12:00 AM IST at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia on May 7.

Laborie Bay Royals are coming after a poor performance in the last season. They ended up at a second-last place in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 points table with two losses from three league matches. The team has picked a balanced squad this time around and are expected to do well in the league. They will play under the leadership of Awene Edward and have some experienced players like Nick Andrew, Quincy St. Rose, and Sanjay Pamphile

Invictus Desruisseaux, on the other hand, are a new team in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022. They are relying more on young and talented players to take them through in the league. Some of the key players in the Invictus Desruisseaux camp include Kurdney Constantine, Garvey Mitchel, Kevin Augustin, and Delan Martial.

Ahead of the match between Laborie Bay Royals and Invictus Desruisseaux, here is everything you need to know:

LBR vs IDX Telecast

Laborie Bay Royals vs Invictus Desruisseaux game will not be telecast in India.

LBR vs IDX Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LBR vs IDX Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 7, Saturday.

LBR vs IDX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kurdney Constantine

Vice-captain: Awene Edward

Suggested Playing XI for LBR vs IDX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Delon Neptune

Batters: Awene Edward, Kurdney Constantine, Minrad Thomas, Delan Martial

All-rounders: Sanjay Pamphile, Garvey Mitchel, Kevin Augustin

Bowlers: Michael Francois, Josh Alphonse, Tracy Peter

LBR vs IDX Probable XIs

Laborie Bay Royals: Romain Ramroach, Awene Edward (c), Minrad Thomas, Nick Andrew (Wk), Sanjay Pamphile, Michael Francois, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theodore, Ulric George, Caleb Alexander, Daran Jn. Pierre

Invictus Desruisseaux: Delan Martial, Eardley Dupres, Ernie Dorelieu, Kurdney Constantine, Delon Neptune (Wk), Josh Alphonse, Kaylan Neptune, Kerlan Martial, Samuel Montia, Garvey Mitchel, Kevin Augustin

