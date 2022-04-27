LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 27, 01:00 PM IST

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Luangmual Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club:

In the April 27 match of the MCL T20 2022, we have Luangmual Cricket Club locking horns with Kulikawn Cricket Club. The game will be played from 1:00 PM IST at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Both the teams have had similar journeys in the league.

Luangmual Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club have featured in nine league games each in the tournament. They have won three games while losing five matches. LCC are occupying the second-last place in the points table while a better net run rate has pushed KCC a place above Luangmual in the points table.

Luangmual Cricket Club are on a two-match losing streak. They lost to CHC in their last game by nine runs. Despite good efforts by B Lalnunfela, the team could score only 100 runs in their 20 overs.

Kulikawn Cricket Club, on the other hand, scored a massive win in their last game as they defeated BSCC by 77 runs. The team scored 164 runs while batting first as Vikash Kumar hammered 82 off 55 balls. Chasing the total, BSCC were restricted to 87 runs.

Ahead of the match between Luangmual Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

LCC vs KCC Telecast

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

LCC vs KCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LCC vs KCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Vikash Kumar

Vice-Captain – Lalzuitualanga

Suggested Playing XI for LCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Vikash Kumar

Batters: David Malsawmtluanga, C Lalrinsanga, James Lalthanmawia

All-rounders: B Lalnunfela, G Lalbiakvela, Lalzuitualanga

Bowlers: Tc Laledenthara, Nasib Rai, Lalrinchhana, Lallawmkima Khiangte

LCC vs KCC Probable XIs:

Luangmual Cricket Club: Lalrempuia, B Lalnunfela, Zaithanmawia, Lalrinchhana (c), Lallawmkima Khiangte, Abhay Joshi, H Lalbaikhlua, David Malsawmtluanga, James Lalthanmawia, G Lalbiakvela, Malsawmkima Ralte

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Santosh Murmu, Darremsanga, Lalrintluanga, Vikash Kumar, Lalzuitualanga, C Lalrinsanga (c), Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Nasib Rai, Tc Laledenthara, Ajay Rai, Lalliansanga

