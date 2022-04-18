LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 19, 9:00 AM IST

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Luangmual Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club: Luangmual Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club will face each other in the upcoming game of the MCL T20 2022 on Tuesday, April 19. The two teams will play at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram.

Luangmual Cricket Club need to buckle up in the competition. They are lagging behind with just one win from four league matches. With three points, Luangmual are second-last in the points table. The team is coming into the Tuesday game after losing its last two matches at the hands of RVCC and CHC by 19 runs and nine wickets.

Kulikawn Cricket Club have won two league matches while losing as many to take the third position in the standings. Kulikawn will have momentum on their side as they defeated Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by a massive margin of 67 runs in their last game. C Lalrinsanga took the team home by smacking a half-century.

Ahead of the match between Luangmual Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

LCC vs KCC Telecast

Luangmual Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

LCC vs KCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LCC vs KCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

LCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – C Lalrinsanga

Vice-Captain – Lallawmkima Khiangte

Suggested Playing XI for LCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: H Lalbaikhlua

Batters: David Malsawmtluanga, James Lalthanmawia, C Lalrinsanga

All-rounders: Lalzuitualanga, B Lalnunfela, G Lalbiakvela

Bowlers: Tc Laledenthara, Lallawmkima Khiangte, Nasib Rai, Lalrinchhana

LCC vs KCC Probable XIs:

Luangmual Cricket Club: Lalrinchhana (c), Lallawmkima Khiangte, Abhay Joshi, H Lalbaikhlua, B Lalnunfela, Zaithanmawia, Lalrempuia, Malsawmkima Ralte, David Malsawmtluanga, James Lalthanmawia, G Lalbiakvela

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Vikash Kumar, Lalzuitualanga, C Lalrinsanga (c), Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Lalliansanga, Nasib Rai, Santosh Murmu, Darremsanga, Lalrintluanga, Tc Laledenthara, Ajay Rai

