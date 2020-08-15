LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Liege Cricket Club vs Ostend Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium | The European Cricket League (ECL) has signed a long-term partnership with Cricket Belgium ensuring that the Belgian domestic champion club will now be invited to the ECL - the Champions League of European cricket. “The passion and professionalism Hassan Shah and his team at Cricket Belgium have brought to European cricket in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Daniel Weston, founder of the European Cricket League. Chairman of Cricket Belgium, Hassan Shah, said: "Cricket Belgium is extremely excited to become part of the ECL family. All Belgian clubs and fans are pumped at the news and are looking forward to the second edition of this mega cricket happening in Europe. The signing follows closely on the back of the announcement of the date for the second staging of the European Cricket League (ECL20) from May 31 to June 7, 2020. ECL20 promises to be even bigger and better. Due to huge interest and demand for the competition, ECL20 will expand its number of champion teams - spread over eight days of exciting fast-paced T10 action.
LCC vs OCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
LCC vs OCC ECS T10 Belgium Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
LCC vs OCC ECS T10 Belgium Match Details
August 15 – 2:30 PM IST from Belgium Oval Ground
LCC vs OCC ECS T10 Belgium My Dream11 Team
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shafaqat Muhammad
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Umair Rafi Butt, Majid Mahmood, Omid Rahimi, Jhanzeb Gul Rehman
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sheraz Sheikh (CAPTAIN), Ali Hassan Ghuman (VICE CAPTAIN)
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ameer Nadeem, Shahid Mohammad, Banujan Sanjeeva, Asif Khan
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Ostend Cricket Club : Shafqat Muhammad, Omid Rahimi, Abdul Rahman Butt, Sheraz Sheikh, Fahim Bhatti, Noorullah Siddiqui, Mazhar Mashal, Shahid Muhammad, Jhanzeb Gul Rehman, Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem
Liege Cricket Club : Tazanfar Ghuman, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Hamza Minhas, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Adnaan Razzaq, Furkan Ullah Hussain Khail, Asif Khan, Banujan Sanjeeva, Aamir Nadeem.
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Belgium Liege Cricket Club vs Ostend Cricket Club
LCC vs OCC Dream11 Team
