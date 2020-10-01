LCO vs FCD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LCO vs FCD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LCO vs FCD Dream11 Best Picks / LCO vs FCD Dream11 Captain / LCO vs FCD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After two consecutive losses yesterday, it is high time the Lemar CC Oberursel get their act together. Their next opponent, FCA 04 Darmstadt is not going to make things any easier.

The Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt outing will be played on Thursday, October 1.

FCD looked in fine form winning both of their matches yesterday. And those wins were convincing. On the other hand, LCO not just lost the matches, it was trounced upon by SVW first where they managed to score just 46 runs in 10 overs and then by FGB, where they gave away 179 runs and lost by 85 runs. FCD are the clear favourites here. The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval.

LCO vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

LCO vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Live Score / Scorecard

LCO vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Match Details

October 1 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt captain: Muhammad Mudassar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt vice-captain: Momand Rahamatullah

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt wicketkeeper: Umar Faroz

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt batsmen: Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer, Momand Rahamatullah, Sher Yasin

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt all-rounders: Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Sher Hask

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FCD Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FCA 04 Darmstadt bowlers: Ghulam Saif, Tahir Ahmed, Sher Sadakat

LCO vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Lemar CC Oberursel playing 11 against FCA 04 Darmstadt: Alif Gul (WK), Momand Rahamatullah, Sher Yasin, Momand Ezharullah, Mohammad Ahmad, Atif Shams, Khan Anar, Sher Hask, Sher Miran, Sher Sadakat, Sakhi Allah Noor

LCO vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt playing 11 against Lemar CC Oberursel: Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz (WK), Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Yasir Hayat, Ghulam Saif, Tahir Ahmed