LCO vs FGB Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the upcoming match of ECS T10 Frankfurt league, Lemar CC Oberursel will face FC Germania Bieber. The match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.

This will be the first match that the two teams will be playing in the ongoing league. ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 30. The outing will commence from 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval.

ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

LCO vs FGB ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Frankfurt, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber: Match Details

September 30 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval

ECS T10 Frankfurt, LCO vs FGB Dream11 team for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber:

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber captain: Mohammad Ahmad

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber vice-captain: Sher Miran

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber wicket keeper: Komal Teja Yadam

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber batsmen: Sher Miran, Atif Shams, Ranjit Singh-II, Rahim Zadran

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber all-rounders: Mohammad Ahmad, Sakhi Allah-Noor, Arun Balasubramanian

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction for Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber bowlers: Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Premjit Singh

LCO vs FGB ECS T10 Frankfurt Lemar CC Oberursel playing 11 against FC Germania Bieber: Alif Gul (WK), Mishra Rahul, Khan Anar, Sher Hask, Momand Ebadullah, Sher Miran, Atif Shams, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Yasin, Mohammad Ahmad, Sakhi Allah-Noor

LCO vs FGB ECS T10 Frankfurt, FC Germania Bieber playing 11 against Lemar CC Oberursel: Komal Teja Yadam (WK), Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Ranjit Singh-II, Rahim Zadran, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Muhammad Zahid, Harjinder Singh