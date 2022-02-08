'Leader Always Remains A Leader': Ajay Jadeja On Virat Kohli Giving Directions On-Field

India registered a thumping win in the first One Day International against West Indies, on Sunday, February 6. The match, which marked Rohit Sharma’s debut as a skipper, had a bunch of positive takeaways for the winning side. Although there was a little disappointment when Virat Kohli was not able to make a mark with the bat, the former skipper made his presence felt in the field during India’s fielding. Moreover, Rohit and Kohli’s on-field bonding was a delight to watch. Apart from discussing the field placements, and managing the bowling attack, Kohli was also helped Rohit in taking a successful DRS review.

Even though Rohit has the reins of the team, he didn’t hold Kohli back from being his usual self. When Chahal bowled Shamarh Brooks, he was caught behind. Though the men in blue made an appeal, it was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. When Rohit asked wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, he was unsure about the edge, but Kohli came in running and convinced the skipper to take the review. He was heard saying ‘mere hisaab se out hai’ (It is out in my opinion). At the end moment, Rohit took the review, and it was announced in the favour of the Indian side. India had a great day with respect to DRS as they got it right thrice when the West Indies were batting.

ICYMI - @ImRo45 : Kya hai? Out hai?@imVkohli : Mere hisaab se out hai.🔊 🔊 🔛, Mic 🔼 & a successful DRS DO NOT MISS: Stump mic gem - Virat and co. persuade Rohit to take DRS 🎥 🔽 📹📹https://t.co/14XDnYuMrq @Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/tb4NYSx7qn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja opined that a flamboyant player like Kohli should continue with his approach. According to him, Kohli’s exit from captaincy doesn’t sideline him as he had the leadership qualities even during his early playing days with the U-19 Indian team. Talking about Kohli’s on-field activity during the 1st ODI against West Indies, Jadeja told Cricbuzz, “Sport is an instinctive thing. When you have played a key role making moves as a captain, you will react the same way even when you are not leading the team.” The former cricketer stated that Kohli wasn’t a backbencher who became the captain, even when he was not the captain, he had the leadership qualities. “No one had told Virat to pick up Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after India won the 2011 World Cup,” he added.

Jadeja believes that Kohli has always been a leader, and he doubts if the former skipper holds back. Hinting towards the selectors, Jadeja stated that five people who have been appointed by someone else can feel that Virat’s not the captain, but his quality and skills are still the same. “Players and selectors come and go but a leader always remains a leader,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here