Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Leaked BCCI v ICC E-Mail Exchange Takes Centrestage in ICC Meeting

The ICC also launched an inquiry into concerns over the "confidentiality"

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Leaked BCCI v ICC E-Mail Exchange Takes Centrestage in ICC Meeting

Apart from the decision surrounding the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia this year, the leaked e-mail exchanges between ICC and BCCI over tax exemption for the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled in India took centre stage during the ICC board meeting on Thursday.

According to a report in Times of India, members suggested that the issues surrounding the tax dispute and the media coverage should be revisited.

The ICC also launched an inquiry into concerns over the "confidentiality" of its functioning, which the Board felt has been breached in the past few days.

The issues between the BCCI and ICC revolve around the IBC (ICC Business Corporation), the ICC's commercial arm comprising its directors, rejecting the Indian board's request for an extension in deadline to provide tax solutions to 30 days after the lockdown, or June 30, whichever is later.

The BCCI had asked for an extension saying the Indian government is busy fighting COVID-19. However, the IBC did not budge saying the BCCI had enough time to provide tax solutions.

However, according to the report, the ICC did not clarify who the members of IBC that are opposed to the deadline extension are. The ICC did not provide any document to support the IBC's claims either.

"As far as the IBC is concerned, TOI spoke to four directors and they all denied being in the know of any such information related to tax solutions," the report added.

The ICC acknowledged members' concerns over the leaked reports and said their Ethics Officer would probe the issue.

"A number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue (confidentiality) recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance," the ICC release stated.

"There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020," it further stated.

It is understood that ICC board discussed all options with regards to the World Cup but there was no unanimity on whether to go ahead with the World T20 as per schedule or postpone it to 2021 or possibly 2022, which for many is a practical solution.

bcciiccInternational Cricket Council

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more