'Learn About the World a Little More': Virat Kohli's Advice to His 16-year-old Self

Former India captain Virat Kohli opened up on the advice he would like to give his 16-year-old self. Kohli, who is widely regarded as the best batsman of the modern era, made his international debut in 2008 after guiding India to U-19 World Cup glory in the same year. The batting maverick worked hard on his game and became one of the most consistent performers with the bat across formats with 74 international centuries under his belt.

In a promotional video posted on Kohli’s social media handle the anchor asked him, “What would be your advice to your 16-year-old self?"

Kohli, who has evolved both as a player and a person with time, replied, “Learn about the world a little more, open your mind up a little more, there is life beyond Delhi as well."

The next question from the presenter was to name his happiest place, to which Kohli had a perfect answer, “Happiest place is home."

The 34-year-old also revealed the weirdest diet he has ever had.

“Up to the age of 24-25, it was the weirdest diet ever, I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So, that for me was weird, this is normal," he added.

Kohli has brought a fitness revolution in Indian cricket and being the flag bearer he has inspired many cricketers to follow the same path. The battling maverick follows a strict diet to remain fit which has become a part of his life.

The presenter also asked him to name the historical female figure he would like to take out for dinner. The former India skipper didn’t waste any time and named Late Lata Mangeshkar.

“I never got the chance to meet Lataji, so it would have been amazing to have a conversation and get to know about her life and about her journey a little bit more," said Kohli.

The iconic singer passed away last year in February due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at 92.

He was also asked to name a person who he would want to be stranded on an island besides the family, to which the 34-year-old named Muhammad Ali - who is widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time.

