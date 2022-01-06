'Learn to Take it Kid': Dale Steyn Advices Jasprit Bumrah After Verbal Spat With Marco Jansen

Former Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn on Wednesday shared his thoughts on the banter between South African speedster Marco Jensen and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. This incident took place on Day 3 of the Johannesburg Test. Jansen, who was looking for South Africa’s ninth wicket, challenged Bumrah’s batting skills by bowling a few bouncers to him.

The two had exchanged a few words after the delivery after the former failed to hit well with a short delivery from the South African bowler in the 54th over of India’s second innings. They were observed exchanging glares following Jansen’s prior delivery as well. Unimpressed with Jansen’s methods, Bumrah had a few words for him.

Funnily, Bumrah himself is known for his own staredowns and this comes off as rather interesting because Jansen and Bumrah are colleagues for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021, but it didn’t stop them from exchanging a few words.

In response to the incident, Cricket SA’s High-Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes tweeted, “That look from Marco at Bumrah. Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it.” to which Steyn replied: “I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid.”

That look from Marco at Bumrah. Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it.— Vincent Barnes (@VincentBarnes60) January 5, 2022

I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 5, 2022

Steyn recalled a similar situation involving Bumrah and England’s seasoned bowler James Anderson during India’s visit to England in 2021, when Bumrah challenged Anderson’s batting skills with a few bouncers on the third day of the Lord’s Test match.

Team India is attempting to make history in the Johannesburg Test as they look to seal the series 2-0. The tourists are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. The second Test at the Wanderers is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with South Africa closing Day 3 at 118/2 in the 240-run chase. The Indian pace trio will look to take advantage of the worsening pitch conditions in the early hours of Day 4.

Keywords: Jasprit Bumrah, Dale Steyn, India, South Africa, James Anderson, England

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here