'Learning From One of the Best': Sundar Gets Batting Tips From Dravid and What he Does Next is Just Superb - WATCH

India will search for a consolation win on Sunday when they take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI in Chattogram. The Men in Blue lost the 2nd ODI on Wednesday by five runs which also scripted their second consecutive ODI series loss in Bangladesh. The team was further marred by multiple injuries which forced the BCCI to induct leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the squad.

The team underwent a training session in Chattogram ahead of the final face-off on Saturday. All-rounder Washington Sundar was seen getting some batting lessons from head coach Rahul Dravid. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has been terrific with the bat in hand lately, scoring 118 runs in his last 4 innings, including his maiden ODI fifty.

BCCI on Friday shared a video in which Dravid could be seen helping Sundar with the backfoot drives. The head coach also showed how the all-rounder can bend forward and play straighter as well. Taking the cue from Dravid, Sundar then smashed a beautiful straight drive off the front foot.

“Learning from one of the best! @Sundarwashi5, gets some batting tips from Head Coach Rahul Dravid,” the caption of the video read.

The All-rounder also addressed a press conference in Chattogram and admitted that India had opportunities to get over the line in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh but things didn’t go their way.

“To be honest, we had our opportunities in both the games, first game, they needed about 50 runs to win with one wicket and we had a good opportunity. And even the last game, we had a good opportunity. In the first innings, they were 70 for six and with the way Shreyas and Axar were batting, we were going to win quite convincingly and Rohit bhai, the kind of knock he played, it was unreal,” Sundar told reporters.

The all-rounder talked highly of the Bangladesh side and its record n the home in recent times.

“It was just about winning those critical moments, probably doing one or two things better here and there. We will look to end the one-day series on a high.

“Bangladesh is a high-quality side, especially at home, I think they have lost only one series at home, to England. They had a good run in the T20 World Cup,” he added.

