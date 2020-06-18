Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Learnt a Lot From MS Dhoni, Using Them Under Virat Kohli: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav said he learnt a lot under his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav said he learnt a lot under his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which he is using in his current days playing under Virat Kohli.

"I started my career under the guidance of Mahi bhai. As people call him, he was surely Captain Cool. I learnt a lot from him which I am using right now under the leadership of Virat," Umesh told IANS.

"Virat is also a great captain, he is aggressive and because of him the whole team now thinks alike. Our body language, our mindset, everything matches, so yes, it is fun to play under him and we are committed to the team more than ever," he said.

Umesh, 32, is now a part of a strong Indian pace bowling unit which also has Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. The Vidarbha pacer put down India's success in the pace unit to their 'healthy competition'.

ALSO READ: I Don't Look at Myself Being a Victim, Hope to Play White-Ball Cricket: Umesh Yadav

"Our bowling attack is quite strong right now and all the bowlers are playing well, so there is surely a healthy competition in the team among the fast bowlers. I see to it that I practise and improve my bowling every day to match up with the competition," he said.

"Due to this pandemic we didn't play too much cricket this year, but I hope this pandemic gets over very soon and we all get back to our routine life and get back to playing cricket."

