Learnt How to be On the Front Foot And Positive From Virat Kohli, Says Prasidh Krishna

India and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna has had a good couple of months with him making his international debut for India against England in the three-match ODI series and now playing for KKR in IPL 2021.

Krishna impressed for KKR over the last couple of seasons and was on Team India’s radar for a while. He finally got a run in the ODI series against the Three Lions, where he picked up six wickets from three games including a four-for in the first ODI he ever played.

Speaking about his India debut and the recent times, Krishna said that it was a dream come true for him to play for the country. It has been a great few weeks and time has been flying away. He went on to add that he has been getting a lot of praise and his confidence levels have risen up following his impressive debut series for India.

Krishna also went on to praise Team India captain Virat Kohli and shared what he learnt from the skipper. “At the beginning of the match where I made my debut, there was a bit of pressure situation. But Virat and the other seniors told me to always be on the front foot, and it worked well,” Krishna was quoted as saying by KKR’s official website. He added that the team made a comeback and played well. He has learnt to be positive about the game from his experience in this series.

Krishna also shined in the first game of this year’s Indian Premier League, where he picked up 2/35 from his four overs as KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs on Sunday at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 25-year-old will be next seen playing for KKR in their second IPL 2021 game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Chennai.

