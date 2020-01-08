Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

6/0 (2.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

135 (19.4)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers*

105/7 (16.0)

Sydney Sixers need 31 runs in 24 balls at 7.75 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Leave Flagship of Cricket Alone: Ian Botham on 4-Day Test

Former England cricketer Ian Botham has come out as the latest among illustrious former cricketers who believe the International Cricket Council (ICC) must not tinker with the traditional five-day Test format and leave "the flagship of cricket alone."

IANS |January 8, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
Leave Flagship of Cricket Alone: Ian Botham on 4-Day Test

Cape Town: Former England cricketer Ian Botham has come out as the latest among illustrious former cricketers who believe the International Cricket Council (ICC) must not tinker with the traditional five-day Test format and leave "the flagship of cricket alone."

On Tuesday, England registered a thrilling 189-run win over South Africa on the final day of the second Test at Newlands. It was because of some quality and all-round bowling effort by the visitors which helped England to gun down the hosts, who were chasing a 438-run target, at 248 runs.

"Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best!!! Leave the flagship of cricket alone it's a real test of character, skill, guts, stamina & ability...it's real cricket for real players!!! Leave it alone," Botham tweeted after England's series-leveling victory.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was adjudged the Player of the Match at Newlands, called for five-day Test cricket to "always be around".

"We will all remember this for a long time and I'm sure South Africa will remember it for a long time. It will go down as one of the greats," Stokes said.

"(This is) why five-day cricket should always be around. It's the best format of the game and it makes cricket and games like these just unforgettable."

There is a raging debate underway over the idea of four-day Tests -- which has been floated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 2023-2031 cycle. Many former and current cricketers have opposed ICC's proposal, with some even terming the idea of four-day Tests as "ridiculous".

ICC's increasing demand for event windows, the proliferation of domestic T20 leagues, BCCI's demands for its own sizeable share of bilateral calendar space, and the costs of staging Test series are all said to be the factors contributing to the move.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
