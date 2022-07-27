'Leave Him Alone And Let Him Play': Senior India Cricketer Backs Out-of-form Virat Kohli

When will Virat Kohli of old be back? Or will we ever see Kohli dominate bowlers like he used to? How long before he ends his wait for a century that is now nearing three years? Is he past his best?

These are but a few raging questions circling around Kohli who is been going through perhaps the biggest slump of his international career. Several players – current and former – have backed him with few offering sound advice as well. However, there seems to be no end to his struggles.

However, senior India cricketer Robin Uthappa is against any advice being offered to Kohli arguing the star batter didn’t need any help when he was scoring centuries for fun. He has instead asked Kohli to be left alone and let him play the way he wants to .

“When he (Kohli) was scoring runs, when he was hitting hundred after hundred, nobody said he should play like this or that. Now, I don’t think we have any right to tell him how to play. He has scored 70 hundreds thanks to his own abilities and he will score another 30 or 35 also on his own abilities,” Robin Uthappa said while speaking on ShareChat’s audio chatroom session.

“We need to just leave him alone and let him play cricket. He knows what works best for him and I believe once he acknowledges his problem, he will be able to sort it out on his own. All we need to do is give him space to be himself,” he added.

Among the dozens of advices is one that calls for Kohli to step away from competitive cricket for some time and then return with a fresh mindset.

Even here Uthappa thinks that it should purely be up to Kohli whether he wants a break or not. “If he feels it is fit for him to take a break, then he can take a break. If he feels he has to play a certain series or tournament, allow him to play. Don’t bring his spot into question. He is a match-winner, one of the proven match-winners and he is the best in the world. We have no right and authority or no ground to stand on and question his ability to win matches or question his position in our team,” Uthappa said.

