'Leave Bumrah Out of the Equation': Madan Lal Picks Star IND Pacer's Replacement for WTC Final

The return of Jasprit Bumrah to competitive cricket still remains a mystery for the Indian fans. The right-arm quick, who has been away from the field since September 2022, is reportedly required to undergo back surgery and is all but out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Several reports have also suggested that the pacer won’t be available for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, if India manage to qualify, and might also miss out on the much-awaited 50 Over World Cup later this year.

Bumrah is constantly getting monitored by the BCCI medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was expected to be back playing by now but the nature of his injury seems serious than what meets the eye.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Madan Lal said the fans should keep aside their expectations. Speaking with Sports Today, the 1983 World Cup winner suggested Bumrah is nowhere in the picture as of now, adding that Umesh Yadav will get a chance in England for the WTC finals.

“They will take Umesh [to WTC final]. There you need at least 3 pacers so, only one spinner might play and the rest will be fast bowlers. Bumrah ko ab bhool jao. Usko chhor dijiye aap (Forget Bumrah. Leave him out of the equation). When Bumrah returns, we will see then. Use whatever you have. What is the guarantee? No wonder when he will return - maybe in 1 to 1.5 years. He has not played in so long. It means his injury is very serious,” Madan Lal said on Sports Tak.

After getting ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it was learned that Bumrah will be back in the IPL and his fitness will be monitored in the league. Since he is out of the league as well, Madan Lal suggested that Bumrah should take time before returning on the field with all guns blazing.

“At max, an injury takes 3 months to heal and he hasn’t played since September - even Hardik Pandya was able to return in 4 months post his back surgery - and Bumrah hasn’t played since 6 months. So, how can you expect that this will be the same Bumrah that we have seen so far? It will take him time. If you want to see the same Bumrah, you will have to give him time,” Lal further said.

