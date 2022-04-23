“Leave Some Corner Of Ground For Us”: Ravindra Jadeja’s Fun Banter With Suryakumar Yadav

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has not gone well for two of the most successful franchises in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. While Mumbai is yet to register its first win of the season, Chennai has won only two of its seven games. The teams came face to face in IPL ‘El Clasico’ on Thursday in what was low scoring but closely contested match. The team in yellow team managed to triumph over Mumbai thanks to a vintage MS Dhoni show in the last over. Dhoni finished the match with an unbeaten 28 off 13 balls helping his team to get past the winning line. After a thrilling contest, it was time for the players to relax when Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Mumbai’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav indulged in a fun banter.

The video of this post-match interaction between the two players was posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter. The video features Jadeja teasing Suryakumar about his good form as he asks the right-hander to leave some corner of the ground for the fielding team to defend. To which Suryakumar replied, “Tune toh barabar bithaake rakha tha ek aadmi.(You had perfectly placed one fielder for me.)”

Jadeja then said, “I knew you would hit one there.”

"Tune toh barabar bithaake rakha tha ek aadmi." Brothers in arms सूर्या दादा and Jadeja shared some friendly banter after the game last night 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK @surya_14kumar @imjadeja MI TV pic.twitter.com/ms7Xhnar3m — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 22, 2022

Winning the loss, Jadeja had opted to bowl. The decision instantly yielded results as pacer Mukesh Choudhary dismissed both the Mumbai Indians openers in the very first over of the match. The initial breakthrough was soon capitalised by other Chennai bowlers and by the end of the 14th over, Mumbai was down at 85/5. But thanks to Tilak Verma’s resilient 51 off 43 and some last-minute hitting by Jaydev Unadkat, Mumbai put up a total of 155 on board.

While the target appeared to be within Chennai’s reach, the reply was marred with hiccups. Losing two wickets in the powerplay, Chennai Super Kings failed to get a good start. The team was struggling at 106/6 in the 16th over when Dhoni and Dwaine Pretorious took charge of the run chase forging a quick 33 run partnership off 21 balls.

Banking on Dhoni’s last over heroics, Chennai scored 17 off the final 5 deliveries and eventually sealed their second win in IPL 2022.

