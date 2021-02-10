LEE vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEE vs BAR Dream11 Best Picks / LEE vs BAR Dream11 Captain / LEE vs BAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 3rd match of the West Indies ODD series will see Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LEE) taking on the Barbados Pride (BAR) on February 10, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.Both Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride lost their opening matches against Windward Volcanoes and Guyana Jaguars,respectively.

The Leeward Islands played five matches against each other where Barbados Pride won four matches, while one got abandoned due to rain. Leeward Islands Hurricanes will aim to change their fate when they take on Barbados Pride tonight.The LEE vs BAR match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Live Streaming and telecast

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies ODD tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Match Details

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride match will be played on Wednesday, February 10. The match will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride captain: Jason Holder

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride vice-captain: Nitish Kumar

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride wicket keeper: Tevyn Walcott

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride batsmen: Nitish Kumar, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride all-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase,Kieran Powell

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride bowlers: Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 Leeward Islands probable 11 against Barbados Pride: Devon Thomas (C), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, Tarrence Warde

LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 Barbados Pride probable 11 against Leeward Islands: Jason Holder (C), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Akeem Jordan