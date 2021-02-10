LEE vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
LEE vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEE vs BAR Dream11 Best Picks / LEE vs BAR Dream11 Captain / LEE vs BAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 3:43 PM IST
The 3rd match of the West Indies ODD series will see Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LEE) taking on the Barbados Pride (BAR) on February 10, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.Both Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Barbados Pride lost their opening matches against Windward Volcanoes and Guyana Jaguars,respectively.
The Leeward Islands played five matches against each other where Barbados Pride won four matches, while one got abandoned due to rain. Leeward Islands Hurricanes will aim to change their fate when they take on Barbados Pride tonight.The LEE vs BAR match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Live Streaming and telecast
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies ODD tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride: Match Details
The Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride match will be played on Wednesday, February 10. The match will start at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride captain: Jason Holder
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride vice-captain: Nitish Kumar
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride wicket keeper: Tevyn Walcott
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride batsmen: Nitish Kumar, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride all-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase,Kieran Powell
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride bowlers: Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 Leeward Islands probable 11 against Barbados Pride: Devon Thomas (C), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, Tarrence Warde
LEE vs BAR West Indies ODD 2021 Barbados Pride probable 11 against Leeward Islands: Jason Holder (C), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Akeem Jordan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking