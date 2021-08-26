Leeds Miracle: When England Scored Just 67 Against Australia But Won The Test

The Indian side, after a brilliant performance at Lord’s, was bundled out at just 78 runs by England in the first innings of the third Test at Leeds. Not just that, when the day’s play ended, the Englishmen were in a commanding position after having already gone ahead by 42 runs with all the wickets in hand. It appears the game has already slipped out of Virat Kohli and co’s hands. However, don’t they say it’s not over until it’s over.

Isn’t the game of cricket of infinite possibilities? It surely is and there are enough precedents for Team India to draw inspiration from.

And they don’t even have to look too far into history to draw inspiration. Back in 2019, England were bundled for just 67 runs against Australia, but despite that, they made a spectacular comeback to win the match by 1 wicket. The heroes of this victory were Ben Stokes and Joe Root. In the fourth innings of the match, Ben Stokes scored a brilliant 135 and Joe Root chipped in with 80 runs. Jack Leach then forged a terrific partnership with Ben Stokes as England scripted an amazing win by 1 wicket and ended with 362 runs for 9 wickets.

However, the Indian bowlers will have to be at their absolute best and restrict England to a manageable total. Then the Indian batting line-up that boasts of Kohli, Rahane and Rohit, should bat out of their skins to put on a decent score on the board that might challenge England when they come out to bat in the fourth innings of the game.

This Indian team has achieved some remarkable feats in the recent past and to have any chance in this match, they have to restrict England to under 250. The Indian batting order, which has faltered all series, needs to step up and bat far better than what they have done so far.

It seems a tall order, but Kohli needs to take it one session at a time and try to stay afloat in this match.

