Leeds Weather Today: Clear Skies Expected For Pakistan’s Clash Against Afghanistan

When Pakistan take on Afghanistan at Headingley Carnegie, Leeds for their must win ICC World Cup 2019 match, the weather is one thing they will not have to worry about.
After they had a rained out match previously in the tournament, clear skies are expected at Leeds, with temperatures expected to touch a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius around the afternoon – conditions that both the Pakistani and Afghanistani players will be used to.
The chances of precipitation, if any, are at a meager 10%, and it is safe to say rain will not interfere with proceedings, with a bright and sunny day expected.
However, the dry conditions will mean that the pitch is likely to be conducive to spinners, and Pakistan will have to be wary of the threat the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, who will be looking to exploit the conditions.
Pakistan have Shadab Khan in their own ranks, and will then look to him to provide the key breakthroughs when needed.
Pakistan could push for a spot in the semi-final if they win against Afghanistan and other results go their way, and with a cracking day of cricket expected, we can be sure there will be no quarters spared on either team.
