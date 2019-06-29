starts in
Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Leeds Weather Today: Clear Skies Expected For Pakistan’s Clash Against Afghanistan

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Leeds Weather Today: Clear Skies Expected For Pakistan’s Clash Against Afghanistan

When Pakistan take on Afghanistan at Headingley Carnegie, Leeds for their must win ICC World Cup 2019 match, the weather is one thing they will not have to worry about.

After they had a rained out match previously in the tournament, clear skies are expected at Leeds, with temperatures expected to touch a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius around the afternoon – conditions that both the Pakistani and Afghanistani players will be used to.

The chances of precipitation, if any, are at a meager 10%, and it is safe to say rain will not interfere with proceedings, with a bright and sunny day expected.

However, the dry conditions will mean that the pitch is likely to be conducive to spinners, and Pakistan will have to be wary of the threat the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan, who will be looking to exploit the conditions.

Pakistan have Shadab Khan in their own ranks, and will then look to him to provide the key breakthroughs when needed.

Pakistan could push for a spot in the semi-final if they win against Afghanistan and other results go their way, and with a cracking day of cricket expected, we can be sure there will be no quarters spared on either team.

2019 world cupafghanistan vs pakistanheadingleyHeadingley Carnegieicc world cup 2019Leedsleeds weatherPakistan vs Afghanistanworld cup

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
