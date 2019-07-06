starts in
Leeds Weather Today: Cloudy But Rain Unlikely in India & Sri Lanka Clash

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
Leeds Weather Today: Cloudy But Rain Unlikely in India & Sri Lanka Clash

And it's the business end of the tournament as India and Sri Lanka gear up to play their final league match at Leeds on Saturday. Having qualified for the semis already, India would like to continue their winning run and end on top of the points table.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand have shown considerable improvement in their performance and would like to sign off with a win too.

As far as the weather for the match is concerned, it will be an ideal day for a game of cricket. It will mostly remain cloudy throughout the day, with not much chances of rain. The day will also see a high temperature of 20 degrees.

In another match, Australia will face South Africa at Manchester, which will also be the last encounter of the league stages. If the Aussies win once again, they finish on top of the table.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
