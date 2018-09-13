Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Left Captaincy to Give Kohli Enough Time to Prepare Team For 2019 World Cup: Dhoni

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 13, 2018, 9:57 PM IST
Skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during training. (Image: PTI)

MS Dhoni has revealed that the reason behind his decision to stand down as India’s ODI and T20 captain in January 2017 was to give Virat Kohli enough time to build a team for the 2019 World Cup 2019 in England. Dhoni, whose sudden decision had surprised many observers, was speaking on the sidelines of an event conducted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Ranchi.

"I resigned from captaincy because I wanted the new captain to get enough time for preparing a team before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," he said. "Selecting a strong team without giving the new captain appropriate time isn't possible. I believe that I left the captaincy at the right time."

Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2014, making way for Kohli to take the role as captain in the longest format. However, despite resigning as ODI & T20 captain, he continues to play in both formats and is an integral member of the team. Dhoni assumed captaincy in 2007 and led India to victory in inaugural World T20 in 2007, the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

The 37-year-old led India in 199 ODIs, out of which the team won 110. He will be seen in action next for the Asia Cup in the UAE starting on Saturday.



First Published: September 13, 2018, 9:57 PM IST
