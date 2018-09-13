Left Captaincy to Give Kohli Enough Time to Prepare Team For 2019 World Cup: Dhoni

Loading...
"I resigned from captaincy because I wanted the new captain to get enough time for preparing a team before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," he said. "Selecting a strong team without giving the new captain appropriate time isn't possible. I believe that I left the captaincy at the right time."
Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2014, making way for Kohli to take the role as captain in the longest format. However, despite resigning as ODI & T20 captain, he continues to play in both formats and is an integral member of the team. Dhoni assumed captaincy in 2007 and led India to victory in inaugural World T20 in 2007, the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.
The 37-year-old led India in 199 ODIs, out of which the team won 110. He will be seen in action next for the Asia Cup in the UAE starting on Saturday.
First Published: September 13, 2018, 9:57 PM IST