Left is Right at Durban as Starc and Maharaj Strike it Rich at Kingsmead

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc ended the match with 9 wickets and was instrumental in turning the tide in the Baggy Greens' favour. The left-arm pacer picked up 5 wickets in the first innings, dismantling the middle and lower order of the hosts to help Steven Smith's team take a sizeable lead. He then returned to pick up four wickets in the second innings to lead the visitors to a comfortable victory. An exponent of reverse swing, the lanky left-armer was virtually unplayable with the old ball.
As a result of this performance, Starc became the first Australian left-arm paceman to pick up a 5-for at Durban. During this spell he picked up his last three wickets in span of 8 balls. Similarly, in the 2nd innings, Starc took 4 wickets out of which 3 wickets came in a single over at the end of Day 4.
Starc ended with match figures of 9/109, which are the third-best bowling figures by an Australian left-arm pacer in SA.
Not just Starc, another left-arm bowler did well in the opening Test but ended up on the wrong side of the result. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj spun a web around the Aussie batsmen and also ended the match with 9 wickets in his kitty.
Maharaj picked up a 5-for in the first innings and thus became the first left-arm spinner to take a 5-wicket haul in the first innings of Test at Durban. This was Maharaj’s fourth 5 wicket haul and his most expensive in an innings.
He returned to pick up four wickets in the second innings and as a result ended the match with career best figures of 9/225. This in turn is the second best performance by a left-arm spinner at Durban.
So, it was clearly a case of left being right at the Kingsmead Stadium as both these bowlers stole the show in the opening Test
First Published: March 5, 2018, 5:15 PM IST