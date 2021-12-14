'Left my College Notes in it': Ireland Cricketer Gaby Lewis Asks ICC About Her Stalled Luggage

On Monday, Ireland women’s cricketer Gaby Lewis posted a tweet to the International Cricket Council (ICC) making an inquiry. The right-handed batter posed a question about the team’s luggage that continues to be in Oman, saying that it includes her college documents. The Ireland women’s cricket team squad had previously travelled to Harare, Zimbabwe, to compete in the qualifying for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

However, the emergence of coronavirus variant Omicron necessitated the postponement of the tournament. As a result, the Ireland cricket team had to return to their homeland.

Because there were no direct flights from Harare to Dublin, the team had to take numerous connecting flights to get there. According to an IANS report, the squad travelled via Windhoek, Namibia, Oman, and Qatar before boarding a direct flight to Ireland. The flight landed on November 30 and the team was placed in a 10-day hotel quarantine.

The 20-year-old Irish cricketer asked if the ICC has received any updates about her bags. She also mentioned in the tweet that her college notes have been stuck with her suitcase for about two weeks. “Any update on our luggage that’s still in Oman,13 days and counting, worst is I left my college notes in it,” Lewis tweeted.

Any update on our luggage that’s still in oman @icc…… 13 days and counting, worst is I left my college notes in it 😭— Gaby Lewis (@lewis_gaby) December 12, 2021

Lewis made her international debut when she was 13 years old. She is already a seasoned international at the age of 20, but she continues to manage balancing cricket and her education.

The event was originally set to run until December 5, with the winner determining the remaining three berths in the 2019 World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand next year. According to an ICC media release, qualification positions will now be determined based on rankings, with Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies occupying the remaining three spots. Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand (host), Pakistan, West Indies, and Bangladesh have qualified for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be held between March 4 and April 3.

