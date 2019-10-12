Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

136/6 (42.0)

South Africa trail by 465 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Leg-spinner, 140 Kmph-plus Pacer Made Mandatory For BPL Teams

In the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), each of the seven teams have been asked to make sure they include an overseas pacer who bowls above 140 kmph and a leg-spinner.

IANS |October 12, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Leg-spinner, 140 Kmph-plus Pacer Made Mandatory For BPL Teams

Dhaka: In the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), each of the seven teams have been asked to make sure they include an overseas pacer who bowls above 140 kmph and a leg-spinner.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has come out with this directive with an eye on expanding the national pool of players.

"BCB wants this BPL to be about improving Bangladesh's cricketers in T20s, so we want to make sure that our batsmen and bowlers get enough opportunities (against quicks and leg-spinners), something that was not possible when it was a franchise-based BPL," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board director Mahbubul Anam as saying.

Apart from this, each team has also been asked to have an overseas coach, physiotherapist and trainer, while local coaches can only work as assistants to the head coaches.

The next BPL edition will not be a franchise-run affair and, instead, be owned by the cricket board following it's clash with six of the seven existing team owners, Dhaka Dynamites being the only exception.

BCBbpl

Related stories

Bangladesh Players to Play NCL Ahead of India Tests, Vettori to Join Camp on Oct 25
Cricketnext Staff | October 7, 2019, 11:23 AM IST

Bangladesh Players to Play NCL Ahead of India Tests, Vettori to Join Camp on Oct 25

Australia Set to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in 2020
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 2:58 PM IST

Australia Set to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in 2020

Bangladesh & Afghanistan Share Trophy as Rain Washes Out Final
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 9:44 PM IST

Bangladesh & Afghanistan Share Trophy as Rain Washes Out Final

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more