LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Chargers XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The upcoming match is going to be an opportunity for the Legends XI to register their debut win in the Andhra T20 2020 league. Currently, the team does not have a single point to their credit. The two teams have previously faced each other on October 22. In the match, Chargers XI won by 56 runs.

In terms of performance, Chargers XI have been quite average as they only have two wins out of five matches to their credit. In their latest outing, the team were defeated by Kings XI by three runs. Legends XI, on the other hand, were defeated by Warriors XI. The team lost the match by 20 runs

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Chargers XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Legends XI vs Chargers XI match on the FanCode App.

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Chargers XI Playing XI: Live Score

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Chargers XI: Match Details

October 30 - 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 team for Legends XI vs Chargers XI

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Chargers XI captain: KP Sai Rahul

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Chargers XI vice-captain: Kona Srikar-Bharat

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Chargers XI wicket keeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat, K N Prudhvi Raj

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Chargers XI batsmen: G Jayawardhane, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Chargers XI all-rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, G Manish

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Chargers XI bowlers: I Kartik Raman, N Madhav, GS Ashish Reddy

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Chargers XI: B Sivacharan Singh (WK), K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Andhra T20 2020 Chargers XI playing 11 against Legends XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, Y Sandeep, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Brahma Teja, N Madhav