CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Captain / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Placed at the bottom of the score table, teams Legends XI and Champions XI will battle it out on Sunday in the Andhra T20 2020 league.| Both the teams have faced defeats in the only two matches they have placed so far. This will be the eighth outing in the tournament and third outing for both Legends XI and Champions XI. As they step into the field on Sunday afternoon, both the bottom-placed teams will be looking forward to open their victory account.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Legends XI previously lost their last outing against Kings XI by just 2 runs, which must be disappointing for them. The team couldn’t touch the mark while chasing a total of 129 runs. In this match, LEG-XI would be looking forward to compensate on their batting line-up. Champions XI have also failed to put forward an impressive game in the league so far. They will be looking forward to change their luck with this outing.

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the LEG-XI vs CPN-XI match on the FanCode App.

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI: Match Details

October 25 – 1.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

Andhra T20 2020, LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 team for Legends XI vs Champions XI

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI captain: Ashwin Hebber

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI vice-captain: GS Ashish Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI wicket keeper: M Vamsi

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI batsmen: Guramkonda Jayawardhane, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI all-rounders: Ashwin Hebber, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, B Munish Verma

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI bowlers: S Kishore, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Champions XI: Guramkonda Jayawardhane (C), Jogesh, P Raj, B Sivacharan Singh (WK), Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Champions XI playing 11 against Legends XI: B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches