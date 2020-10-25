LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Captain / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Placed at the bottom of the score table, teams Legends XI and Champions XI will battle it out on Sunday in the Andhra T20 2020 league.| Both the teams have faced defeats in the only two matches they have placed so far. This will be the eighth outing in the tournament and third outing for both Legends XI and Champions XI. As they step into the field on Sunday afternoon, both the bottom-placed teams will be looking forward to open their victory account.

Legends XI previously lost their last outing against Kings XI by just 2 runs, which must be disappointing for them. The team couldn’t touch the mark while chasing a total of 129 runs. In this match, LEG-XI would be looking forward to compensate on their batting line-up. Champions XI have also failed to put forward an impressive game in the league so far. They will be looking forward to change their luck with this outing.

October 25 – 1.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

Andhra T20 2020, LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 team for Legends XI vs Champions XI

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI captain: Ashwin Hebber

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI vice-captain: GS Ashish Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI wicket keeper: M Vamsi

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI batsmen: Guramkonda Jayawardhane, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI all-rounders: Ashwin Hebber, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, B Munish Verma

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI bowlers: S Kishore, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Champions XI: Guramkonda Jayawardhane (C), Jogesh, P Raj, B Sivacharan Singh (WK), Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu

LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Champions XI playing 11 against Legends XI: B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar