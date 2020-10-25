LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended126/7(20.0) RR 6.3
PUN
HYD114/10(20.0) RR 6.3
Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended194/6(20.0) RR 9.7
KOL
DEL135/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Captain / LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 25, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Placed at the bottom of the score table, teams Legends XI and Champions XI will battle it out on Sunday in the Andhra T20 2020 league.| Both the teams have faced defeats in the only two matches they have placed so far. This will be the eighth outing in the tournament and third outing for both Legends XI and Champions XI. As they step into the field on Sunday afternoon, both the bottom-placed teams will be looking forward to open their victory account.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Legends XI previously lost their last outing against Kings XI by just 2 runs, which must be disappointing for them. The team couldn’t touch the mark while chasing a total of 129 runs. In this match, LEG-XI would be looking forward to compensate on their batting line-up. Champions XI have also failed to put forward an impressive game in the league so far. They will be looking forward to change their luck with this outing.
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the LEG-XI vs CPN-XI match on the FanCode App.
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI Playing XI: Live Score
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Champions XI: Match Details
October 25 – 1.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
Andhra T20 2020, LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 team for Legends XI vs Champions XI
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI captain: Ashwin Hebber
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI vice-captain: GS Ashish Reddy
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI wicket keeper: M Vamsi
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI batsmen: Guramkonda Jayawardhane, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI all-rounders: Ashwin Hebber, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, B Munish Verma
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Champions XI bowlers: S Kishore, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Champions XI: Guramkonda Jayawardhane (C), Jogesh, P Raj, B Sivacharan Singh (WK), Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu
LEG-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Champions XI playing 11 against Legends XI: B Munish Verma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebber, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking