LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming Andhra T20 2020 Legends XI vs Kings XI match is scheduled for Friday, October 23. The outing will be an opportunity for both the teams to open their point bank in the tournament. The two teams have played one match each and have been on the losing side of it. The outing will commence from 1:30 PM IST at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. In the previous match, Legends XI lost to Chargers XI by 56 runs while Kings XI faced defeat in front of Titans XI by six wickets.

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Legends XI vs Kings XI match on the FanCode App.

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Score

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI: Match Details

October 23 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 team for Legends XI vs Kings XI

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI captain: I Kartik Raman

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: B Sivacharan Singh

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI batsmen: Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Dheeraj Kumar, G Jayawardhane

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: M Lekhaz Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, G Manish

Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI bowlers: K Bhima Rao, M Raju Kulayappa, I Kartik Raman

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Kings XI: B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Legends XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao

