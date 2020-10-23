- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Captain / LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming Andhra T20 2020 Legends XI vs Kings XI match is scheduled for Friday, October 23. The outing will be an opportunity for both the teams to open their point bank in the tournament. The two teams have played one match each and have been on the losing side of it. The outing will commence from 1:30 PM IST at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. In the previous match, Legends XI lost to Chargers XI by 56 runs while Kings XI faced defeat in front of Titans XI by six wickets.
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Legends XI vs Kings XI match on the FanCode App.
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI vs Kings XI: Match Details
October 23 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Andhra T20 2020, LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 team for Legends XI vs Kings XI
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI captain: I Kartik Raman
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: B Sivacharan Singh
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI batsmen: Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Dheeraj Kumar, G Jayawardhane
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: M Lekhaz Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, G Manish
Andhra T20 2020 LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 prediction for Legends XI vs Kings XI bowlers: K Bhima Rao, M Raju Kulayappa, I Kartik Raman
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Kings XI: B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman
LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Legends XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking