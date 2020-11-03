- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Captain / LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 3, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
LEGENDS XI will have their hands full when they face the top team TITANS XI in the 27th match of the ongoing Andhra T20.| LEG-XI have lost seven out of the eight matches played and lie at the bottom of the points table. In contrast, TN-XI have won seven of their eight matches and sit at the top of the table. The last time they met in the tournament, TN-XI registered a thumping victory over LEG-XI by seven wickets in 14.5 overs. They are likely to bag another win here. The match will be played at 09:30 am IST at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram on Wednesday.
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Andhra T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI: Live Score / Scorecard
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI: Match Details
November 04 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI captain: C Kranthi Kumar
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI vice-captain: S Charan Sai Teja
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI wicketkeeper: S Tarun
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Swaroop, G Jayawardhane
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI all-rounders: Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, S Charan Sai Teja
Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI bowlers: Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girish Reddy
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI playing 11 against TITANS XI: C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Shoaib Md Khan, Dasari Chaitanya, Girinath Reddy, S Tarun (WK), Hemant Reddy, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen
LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI playing 11 against LEGENDS XI: Swaroop, G Jayawardhane, S Charan Sai Teja, K Karanshinde, G Manish, K N Prudhvi Raj, I Kartik Raman, B Sai Vignesh, Ashish Reddy, Anjaneyulu, Girish Reddy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking