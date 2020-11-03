LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Captain / LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

LEGENDS XI will have their hands full when they face the top team TITANS XI in the 27th match of the ongoing Andhra T20.| LEG-XI have lost seven out of the eight matches played and lie at the bottom of the points table. In contrast, TN-XI have won seven of their eight matches and sit at the top of the table. The last time they met in the tournament, TN-XI registered a thumping victory over LEG-XI by seven wickets in 14.5 overs. They are likely to bag another win here. The match will be played at 09:30 am IST at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

All matches of the Andhra T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

November 04 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI captain: C Kranthi Kumar

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI vice-captain: S Charan Sai Teja

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI wicketkeeper: S Tarun

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Swaroop, G Jayawardhane

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI all-rounders: Shoaib Md Khan, Girinath Reddy, S Charan Sai Teja

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs TITANS XI bowlers: Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Girish Reddy

LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI playing 11 against TITANS XI: C Kranthi Kumar, Gulfaam Saleh, Shoaib Md Khan, Dasari Chaitanya, Girinath Reddy, S Tarun (WK), Hemant Reddy, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen

LEG-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20, TITANS XI playing 11 against LEGENDS XI: Swaroop, G Jayawardhane, S Charan Sai Teja, K Karanshinde, G Manish, K N Prudhvi Raj, I Kartik Raman, B Sai Vignesh, Ashish Reddy, Anjaneyulu, Girish Reddy