LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LEGENDS XI and WARRIORS XI will battle each other in the last match of the league stage for a place in the semi-finals. WAR-XI are currently ahead with six points but have to catch up to CHARGERS-XI who also have the same points but a better run-rate. A win would qualify them for the next round. For LEG-XI, the path is much more difficult. With just four points, they lie at the bottom of the points table. If they win, they will equal points tally with WAR-XI and CHA-XI, at which point run-rate will decide the best of the three. The match will be played at 01:30 pm IST at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Andhra T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI: Live Score / Scorecard

LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI: Match Details

November 05 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI captain: C Kranthi Kumar

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI vice-captain: Prasanth Kumar

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI wicketkeeper: P Saran-Teja

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI batsmen: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Prasanth Kumar, Murumulla Sriram

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI all-rounders: Shoaib Md Khan, Hemant Reddy, PP Manohar

Andhra T20 LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for LEGENDS XI vs WARRIORS XI bowlers: Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu

LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20, LEGENDS XI playing 11 against WARRIORS XI: C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Shoaib Md Khan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, S Tarun (WK), Lalith Mohan, Hemant Reddy, A Prasanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar

LEG-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20, WARRIORS XI playing 11 against LEGENDS XI: Murumulla Sriram, Pranith Manyala, Prasanth Kumar, E Dharani Kumar, P Saran-Teja (WK), Tejaswi, PP Manohar, Karan Khanna, Mohammad Rafi, Ajay Kumar, J Vinod-Naidu