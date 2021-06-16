'Legacy Lives on': Delhi Capitals Share Compare Rishabh Pant's Audacity to Lagaan's Guran

As Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’ completed 20 glorious years, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals celebrated the success of the film in their own way. The franchise posted a rib-tickling meme featuring their star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and one of the characters, an astrologer Guran from the film.

The meme drew a comparison between the unorthodox batting style of Guran to Pant’s audacious reverse-scoop against James Anderson. Sharing the meme on their official Twitter handle, the franchise wrote the audacious legacy lives on.

The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker was set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India’s colonial British Raj. The film showed Indian’s first encounter with the game of cricket. Overburdened by taxes, an Indian farmer named Bhuvan strikes a deal with Captain Andrew Russell who asked the farmers to beat them in a cricket match to get rid of the taxes for the next three years. Bhuvan’s team with players boasting unorthodox batting style won the game beating the English players in their own game.

A few days ago, the Delhi Capitals jumped on The Family Man 2 ‘Chellam Sir’ character meme train and posted a hilarious tweet. The franchise posted a collage of two pictures. One image had the edited dialogue of Chellam Sir along with a picture of Avesh Khan’s face being photoshopped. In another image, the cricketer can be seen celebrating wickets he picked up during the IPL 2021 tournament.

Delhi Capitals showcased some stellar performances in this season’s IPL. Under the leadership of Pant, they finished top of the table before the tournament was suspended due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Out of eight matches, DC had six wins in their kitty. Pant scored 213 runs in eight innings at a healthy strike rate of 131.48 and at an average of 35.50.

However, as per BCCI, the remaining matches of IPL will be held in UAE in the months of September-October.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here