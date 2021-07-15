‘Legend’: Danielle Wyatt Responds to Ravichandran Ashwin Praising Her Batting

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt and Ravichandran Ashwin have been praising each other on social media and wishing luck for their respective upcoming international assignments.

Wyatt smashed India women’s bowling attack during the chase of 154 in the 3rd T20I at County Ground on Wednesday. Her performance helped England chase down the target with eight wickets remaining and eight balls to spare.

India offspinner Ashwin was all praise for Wyatt’s batting effort.

During her innings, she scored 89 off 56 balls. On Twitter, Ashwin appreciated her quality knock and English cricketer in turn thanked him for the kind words.

She also wished the India Men’s Team luck for the Test series against England but ‘not too much.’

Ashwin tweeted, “Quality knock that from Dani Wyatt! Well done England on a fantastic series win and India were equally impressive throughout too.” In reply, Wyatt wrote, “Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much.”

Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much 😆 https://t.co/8kEme3tBuu— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) July 15, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Ashwin wished Wyatt luck for England’s upcoming series against New Zealand. He wrote, “Thank you and good luck with the kiwis.” “thank you Ash!! Enjoy,”replied Wyatt.

🤩🤩😂. Thank you and good luck with the kiwis 👍🏻👍🏻— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 15, 2021

Wyatt’s unbeaten 89 comprised 12 boundaries and a six.

England Women crushed India Women in Chelmsford after claiming series-clinching victory. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first and in their 20 overs, posted 153/6. India’s top scorer was Smriti Mandhana with a contribution of 70.

Wyatt’s onslaught against India’s spinners overshadowed her innings as But England managed to chase the target in 18.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Ashwin is gearing up for the upcoming five-match Test series against the Joe Root led-England next month.

In a County Championship match on Wednesday, the he scalped six wickets for Surrey, sending down a warning for English batters.

He will next be playing in a three-day warm-up match along with the rest of the Indian squad, starting July 20 in Durham.

The first India-England Test will begin from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

