Legendary West Indies Batsman Everton Weekes Dies at 95

West Indies legend Everton Weekes, who along Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell formed part of ‘the three Ws’ that made the Caribbean unit a top-notch Test side, has died at age 95.
Weekes, who was born on 26 February 1925, played 48 Tests between 1948 and 1958, scoring 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Of players to score more than 4,000 Test runs, only four players have maintained a higher average.
Weekes was rated as the greatest batsman of the legendary trio he was a part of and even holds the record for the most centuries in consecutive Test innings.
He scored five hundreds on the trot against England and India in 1948 - amazingly it was his first year in Test cricket. Controversy struck in his next Test innings as he was controversially run out for 90 and he fell just short short of equalling the consecutive centuries record for all first-class cricket.
"In the pantheon of Windies legends, Weekes’ average of 58.61 from 48 matches is only behind that of George Headley’s 60.83, putting him fifth on the all-time global list among those who’ve played at least 25 Tests," ICC's obituary on Weekes said.
"As one of the remarkable ‘Three Ws’, along with Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell, who together struck 39 Test centuries, he played an important hand in a period that marked the rising dominance of West Indies cricket."
“In the fading days of British colonialism, all three broke the long-standing racial barrier of a sport always held as a badge of excellence by the islands of the cricketing Caribbean,” wrote the late Tony Cozier.
