Legends and Current Stars Find Place in England's Best Ever Test XI on Eve of Their 1000th Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 30, 2018, 8:49 PM IST
As England prepare to take on India at Edgbaston in what will be their 1000th Test match in history, English cricket fans have voted for the players they think should be part of England's best ever Test eleven.

From current stars like Joe Root and Alastair Cook to legends of the game like Sir Leonard Hutton and Bob Willis, the XI is littered with cricketing talent in every position. The opening pair of Cook and Sir Hutton is followed by ex-captain David Gower and the flamboyant Kevin Pietersen at number three and four respectively.

At number five and six are Joe Root and Sir Ian Botham, the latter giving the team extra 'beef' in the batting line-up. At number seven comes wicketkeeper Alan Knott who could also bowl a bit of spin if needed, and number eight sees Graeme Swann cement his place as the main spinner of the team. Number nine, ten and eleven features the frightening fast bowling troika of Fred Trueman, James Anderson and Bob Willis to complete the team.

Here is England's best ever XI as voted by over 6,000 English cricket fans in full. Some of the selections came down to just three votes, according to the ECB.

Alastair Cook
Sir Leonard Hutton
David Gower
Kevin Pietersen
Joe Root
Sir Ian Botham
Alan Knott (w)
Graeme Swann
Fred Trueman
James Anderson
Bob Willis

While this is a formidable XI, the second team consisting of players who did not make the cut in the top XI also looks pretty strong on paper!




First Published: July 30, 2018, 8:49 PM IST
