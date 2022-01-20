Legends League Cricket 2022: All you need to know

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket 2022 is all set to get underway from January 20. Three teams - namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants, who will stake a claim for the crown in the first edition of the T20 extravaganza. The final of the Legends League T20 event will be played on Saturday, January 29 and all the matches of the tournament will take place at the Al-Ameerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman.

The nine-day long tournament will feature a host of yesteryear greats like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen among others. The matches will be played in double round-robin format, with each team facing the other two twice and the top two teams will battle it out in the final.

Here’s a look at the complete fixtures of the Legends League Cricket 2022:

Thursday, January 20 - India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, at 8:00 PM IST

Friday, January 21 - World Giants vs Asia Lions, at 8:00 PM IST

Saturday, January 22 - World Giants vs India Maharajas, at 8:00 PM IST

Monday, January 24 - Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, at 8:00 PM IST

Wednesday, January 26 - India Maharajas vs World Giants, at 8:00 PM IST

Thursday, January 27 - Asia Lions vs World Giants, at 8:00 PM IST

Saturday, January 29 - Final, starts at 8:00 PM IST

Have a look at the complete squads of all three teams in the tournament:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

World Giants: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Live telecast and streaming details:

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the inaugural Legends Cricket League 2022 tournament in India. Fans can also live stream the matches on SonyLIV app and website.

