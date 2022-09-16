Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Full Schedule, Squads And Other Details

Some of the iconic cricketers are all set to enthral Indian fans as they make their return to the game with the Legends League Cricket 2022. The LLC gets underway with a blockbuster exhibition match in Kolkata on September 16.
India Maharajas and World Giants will face-off in the special exhibition match in the City of Joy. Virender Sehwag and Jacques Kallis will be leading the India Maharajas and World Giants respectively.
Also Read: Mumbai Indians Appoint Mark Boucher as Head Coach
As many as 90 cricketing greats will take part in this cricket carnival which will include a total of 16 matches. It is worth noting that three teams competed in the first edition of the Legends League Cricket. This time around, the tournament will be played between four franchises – India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings.
Each team will face the other three twice before the knockout stage. The top two teams from the group stage will progress to the qualifier. While the winner of the qualifier will directly make it to the final, the loser will have to battle the third-placed team from the group stage in the eliminator.
Also Read: PBKS Name Trevor Bayliss as Their New Head Coach
Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan will lead their respective outfits. Fans are excited to see their favourite stars and icons of Indian cricket roll back the years with their cricket. Here is everything you need to know about the Legends League Cricket 2022 –
LLC 2022 Full Schedule
Timings: Most of the games are scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.
September 16
- India Maharajas vs World Giants
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
September 16
- India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
September 18
- Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings
- Venue: Lucknow
September 19
- Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants
- Venue: Lucknow
September 21
- India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings
- Venue: Lucknow
September 22
- Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 24
- India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 25
- Time: 4 pm
- India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 26
- Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings
- Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
September 27
- Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings
- Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
September 29
- India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers
- Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
September 30
- Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings
- Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
October 1
- India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers
- Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
October 2
- Time: 4 pm
- Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur
Qualifier 1
- October 3
- Eliminator
- Venue: TBA
October 5
- Final
- Venue: TBA
LLSC 2022 Full Squads
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis and Pankaj Singh
Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett and Elton Chigumbura
Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best and Sudeep Tyagi
Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson and Daren Sammy
Full Squads for the India Maharajas vs World Giants exhibition match at Eden Gardens
India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi
World Giants: Jacques Kallis (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)
Telecast and live streaming
The Legends League Cricket 2022 will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It’s live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here