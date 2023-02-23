Legends League Cricket Announces Schedule for LLC Masters in Qatar

Legends League Cricket has announced the complete schedule and fixtures for LLC Masters 2023 on Wednesday. The tournament will be played across Doha from March 10 - March 20, 2023. LLC Masters matches are scheduled at Asian Town Cricket Stadium.
The first match is scheduled between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at 8:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM AST, local Qatar time. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series and all the matches are scheduled at the same venue.
Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Recalls How Virat Kohli Backed Mohammed Siraj During Tough Phase
Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, “Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers. Despite Covid restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting humongous responses this year from fans across the globe. Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament.”
Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, of Legends League Cricket said, “We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favorites legends. I am looking forward to watch legends fight for the LLC Masters title.”
Full Fixture:
|DATE
|Stage
|MATCH
|VENUE
|TIME
|Friday, March 10, 2023
|League Round - 1
|India Maharajas V/S Asia Lions
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Saturday, March 11, 2023
|League Round - 1
|World Giants V/S India Maharajas
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
|Rest Day
|Monday, March 13, 2023
|League Round - 1
|Asia Lions V/S World Giants
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Tuesday, March 14, 2023
|League Round - 2
|Asia Lions V/S India Maharajas
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Wednesday, March 15, 2023
|League Round - 2
|India Maharajas V/S World Giants
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Thursday, March 16, 2023
|League Round - 2
|World Giants V/S Asia Lions
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Friday, March 17, 2023
|Rest Day
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|Eliminator
|2nd Position V/S 3rd Position
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
|Sunday, March 19, 2023
|Rest Day
|Monday, March 20, 2023
|Final
|1st Position V/S Winner Eliminator
|Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
|8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST
Get the latest Cricket News here