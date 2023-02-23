Legends League Cricket Announces Schedule for LLC Masters in Qatar

Legends League Cricket has announced the complete schedule and fixtures for LLC Masters 2023 on Wednesday. The tournament will be played across Doha from March 10 - March 20, 2023. LLC Masters matches are scheduled at Asian Town Cricket Stadium.

The first match is scheduled between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at 8:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM AST, local Qatar time. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series and all the matches are scheduled at the same venue.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, “Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers. Despite Covid restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting humongous responses this year from fans across the globe. Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament.”

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, of Legends League Cricket said, “We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favorites legends. I am looking forward to watch legends fight for the LLC Masters title.”

Full Fixture:

DATE Stage MATCH VENUE TIME Friday, March 10, 2023 League Round - 1 India Maharajas V/S Asia Lions Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Saturday, March 11, 2023 League Round - 1 World Giants V/S India Maharajas Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Sunday, March 12, 2023 Rest Day Monday, March 13, 2023 League Round - 1 Asia Lions V/S World Giants Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Tuesday, March 14, 2023 League Round - 2 Asia Lions V/S India Maharajas Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Wednesday, March 15, 2023 League Round - 2 India Maharajas V/S World Giants Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Thursday, March 16, 2023 League Round - 2 World Giants V/S Asia Lions Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Friday, March 17, 2023 Rest Day Saturday, March 18, 2023 Eliminator 2nd Position V/S 3rd Position Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST Sunday, March 19, 2023 Rest Day Monday, March 20, 2023 Final 1st Position V/S Winner Eliminator Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar 8:00 PM IST | 5:30 PM AST

