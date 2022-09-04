Legends League Cricket: Gujarat Giants buy West Indies Superstar Chris Gayle

Gujarat Giants continue to build a star-studded squad for the upcoming legends League Cricket with T20 superstar Chris Gayle becoming their latest signing. The Adani Sportsline-owned team already boasts of the likes of Virender Sehwag, Graeme Swann, Daniel Vettori, Ajantha Menis among others.

Gujarat, who had splurged an eye-popping Rs 5,51,80,000 to buy 15 cricketers at the virtual draft held on Friday, had Rs 2,48,20,000 to remain the vacant spots in their squad. And they used it to get the services of Gayle.

“After Friday’s draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual Rs 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder of the Legends League Cricket.

Besides Adani Sportsline, GMR Sports, Manipal Group and Bhilwara Group also own franchises in the LLC which is scheduled to get underway from September 16 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

The four franchises had a combined purse of Rs 32 crore and bought 59 cricketers at the players’ draft.

The likes of Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Chris Tremlett, Ashike Dinda will spearhead Giant’s pace attach while the spin department will be manned by Vettori, Mendis and Swann.

Sehwag will lead the squad and will have his former India teammates Parthiv Patel, Joginder Sharma, Stuart Binny among others for company.

Gujarat Giants full squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O’Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Ajantha Mendis.

The players’ draft included 79 cricketers and each team had a purse of Rs 8 crore each. Each team was given three days to submit their final squad wherein they can buy more players with the available purse.

The LLC will be a four-team tournament comprising 16 matches in total.

Besides Kolkata, matches will also be held in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

