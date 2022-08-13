CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Home » Cricket Home » News » Legends League Cricket Names New Replacements For Jayasuriya, Gibbs
1-MIN READ

Legends League Cricket Names New Replacements For Jayasuriya, Gibbs

By: Cricketnext Staff

Cricketnext

Last Updated: August 13, 2022, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Legends League Cricket Season 2 adds iconic players like Mitchell McClenaghan

Legends League Cricket Season 2 adds iconic players like Mitchell McClenaghan

The Indian Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by England’s 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

New Delhi:  Former explosive opening batters Sanath Jayasuriya and Herschelle Gibbs will no longer be taking part in the opening match of the Legends League Cricket which will take place from September 16 onwards. The opening match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata without these two who will be replaced by Australia’s Shane Watson and New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori.

Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating the entire tournament. The other 4 franchisees will be announced soon who will be competing in the tournament. Overall 15 matches will be played this season.

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be hosting the first game of the second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) on September 15, the organisers said on Friday.

The match between the India Maharajas vs World Giants will be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration,” said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release.

The Indian Maharajas will be led by former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while the World Giants will be captained by England’s 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 16, which will see four teams taking part in a franchise-based format. Overall, 15 matches will be played this season over a period of 22 days.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 13, 2022, 17:15 IST
last updated:August 13, 2022, 17:15 IST