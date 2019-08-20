Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 8, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 20 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bijapur Bulls *

87/2 (12.0)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Ballari Tuskers
Ballari Tuskers

Toss won by Ballari Tuskers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

live
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

upcoming
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: BER VS CAY

upcoming
BER BER
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Lehmann & Hazell to Coach Leeds-based Hundred Team

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
Lehmann & Hazell to Coach Leeds-based Hundred Team

Former Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann and former England cricketer Danielle Hazell have been appointed as the Head Coaches for the Leeds-based men's and women's teams, respectively, for the upcoming 'The Hundred' tournament.

Lehmann is much loved in Yorkshire as he was a key part of the 2001 side that won the County Championship for the first time in over three decades. Lehmann scored more than 14,000 runs during 10 seasons at Emerald Headingley.

“It is going to be special to get back up north where I have so many good memories from my playing days. To go back there to coach in The Hundred is exciting and hopefully we can have some success," Lehmann said.

“I know how passionate the fans are and they will demand that we play an entertaining brand of cricket and win. You expect that when you know the proud tradition of both Yorkshire and Durham. We want to bring in some of the best players in the world and if those players can get it right on the pitch then the competition can go through the roof.”

Hazell, who has represented Durham and Yorkshire during an incredibly successful playing career, has also won the Ashes thrice. She was also part of the successful 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup-winning squad and is the current coach of Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League.

Hazell played her final England international in last November’s ICC Women’s World T20 final in Antigua before retiring in January and turning to coaching.

“Things have happened pretty quickly in my coaching career but you have to take the bull by the horns and enjoy the opportunities that come your way and make the most of them," Hazell said.

“It’s exciting to be involved in a massive step forward for women’s domestic cricket. This can push the game forward. After spending my career travelling around the world it is great to be back in the north and putting something back into the region and the game.”

Danielle HazellDarren LehmannLeedsThe Hundred

Related stories

Kirsten to Coach Cardiff-based Hundred Franchise
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 11:00 PM IST

Kirsten to Coach Cardiff-based Hundred Franchise

Shane Warne, Lisa Keightley To Coach Lord's Based Sides At 'The Hundred'
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 5:46 PM IST

Shane Warne, Lisa Keightley To Coach Lord's Based Sides At 'The Hundred'

Australia's McDonald Named Birmingham Coach for The Hundred
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 6:52 PM IST

Australia's McDonald Named Birmingham Coach for The Hundred

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

OMA v PNG
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019

CAY v BER
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...