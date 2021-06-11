LEI v DER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 11, 11:00 pm IST

LEI v DER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Leicestershire and Derbyshire:From the North Group, Leicestershire will square off against Derbyshire in the fifth match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The LEI v DER match will be played at the Grace Road in Leicester on June 11, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

Leicestershire started their campaign in the T20 Championship with a loss against Lancashire by 16 runs. They are languishing at the last spot on the North group points table. Derbyshire also experienced a similar result in their first match as they lost to Lancashire by six wickets. They are placed at the third last spot on the North Group points table.

Leicestershire and Derbyshire are expected to produce a thrilling affair as both the teams will be pumped up to register their first win in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Leicestershire and Derbyshire; here is everything you need to know:

LEI v DER Telecast

The Leicestershire vs Derbyshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

LEI v DER Live Streaming

The match between LEI v DER is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LEI v DER Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Leicestershire and Derbyshire at the Grace Road in Leicester on June 11, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

LEI v DER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Josh Inglis

Vice-Captain- Colin Ackermann

Suggested Playing XI for LEI v DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Scott Steel, Leus de Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman

All-rounders: Luis Reece, Colin Ackermann, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Naveen ul Haq, Logan van Beek

LEI v DER Probable XIs:

Leicestershire: Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Lewis Hill, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths, Harry Dearden, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Inglis (WK)

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Logan van Beek

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here